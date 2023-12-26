Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Perth Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Voting Closes December 31st.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Perth Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kallyanne Brown - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 50%
 Jessica Ashton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 29%
 Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 21%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dani Paxton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 60%
 Dani Paxton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 18%
 Katie Williams - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 17%
 Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 55%
 Drew Anthony - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 33%
 Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kate Champion - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 48%
 Adam Mitchell - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 29%
 Clare Watson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 14%
 Ian Michael - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 10%

Best Ensemble
STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 41%
 A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 40%
 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%
 THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%
 BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%
 OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%
 THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Richard Timms - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 51%
 Luke Scatchard - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 39%
 Matt Marshall - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%
 Lucy Birkinshaw - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%
 Chloe Ogilive - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%
 Mark Howett - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joe Louis Robinson and Jarrad Van Dort - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 69%
 Joe Louis Robinson - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 31%

Best Musical
STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 62%
 A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 29%
 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Musical
Kate Sisley - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 44%
 Ethan Churchill - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 37%
 G Madison - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 10%
 Morgan Cowling - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 9%

Best Performer In A Play
Hayley McElhinney - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 41%
 Caroline Brazier - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 32%
 Ian Wilkes - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 19%
 Steve Le Marquand - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 8%

Best Play
BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 49%
 OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 33%
 THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 15%
 THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zoe Atkinson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 39%
 Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 35%
 Tyler Hill - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 17%
 Sara Chirichilli - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 10%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 85%
 Ash Gibson Greig - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%
 Joe Paradise Lui - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%
 Melanie Robinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%
 Rachael Dease - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jamie Rolton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 38%
 Lisa Adam - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 24%
 Greg Jarema - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 22%
 Sophie Psaila-Savona - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Emma Jackson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 40%
 Kaz Kane - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 24%
 Joel Jackson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 18%
 Michael Abercromby - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 18%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 60%
Heath Ledger Theatre, STCWA 23%
Subiaco Arts Centre 11%
Studio Underground, STCWA 6%

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

