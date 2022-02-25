Dr Michael Mosley Announces Australian Tour Opening in May

Join Michael Mosley as he takes you, live-on-stage, on a journey of that most miraculous, complex, and sometimes beautiful organism that is your body. Dr Mosley will be to touring Australia in May 2022. Tickets on sale now via www.lateralevents.com.



Dr Michael Mosley's expertise in weight loss, sleep, wellness, and explaining how the human body works, has had a profound, life-changing, effect on many people.



In his brand-new live theatre show Dr Michael Mosley, using powerful and entertaining visuals, reveals the latest, surprising science around weight loss, sleep, mental health, and how to achieve extraordinary leaps of performance.



Sharing the stage with Michael Mosley, Dr Clare Bailey, creator of the Fast 800 recipe books, will demonstrate some of her delicious recipes, specially designed to make your journey to better health enjoyable and achievable. Hugely popular, her books have been best sellers in Australia over the last 5 years.



Dr. Mosley started a health revolution with the 5.2 and Fast 800 diet. He is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The FastDiet, FastExercise, FastLife, The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet, The Clever Gut Diet, The Fast800 Diet, and Covid-19. Dr. Mosley trained to be a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London before joining the BBC, where he spent three decades as a science journalist and executive producer. Now freelance, he is a well-known television personality and has won numerous television awards, including an RTS (Royal Television Award), and was named Medical Journalist of the Year by the British Medical Association.

Tickets on Pre-Sale: Monday, 21 February 2022.

Tickets on General Public Sale: Friday, 25 February 2022

www.lateralevents.com

Tour Dates

Brisbane

BCEC - Plaza Ballroom

Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Newcastle

Civic Theatre

Thursday, 5 May 2022

Sydney

State Theatre

Friday, 6 May 2022

Melbourne

Palais Theatre

Saturday, 7 May 2022

Adelaide

Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Theatre

Thursday, 12 May 2022

Perth

PCEC - Riverside Theatre

Saturday 14 May 2022