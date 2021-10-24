Celeste Barber Adds New Dates to FINE, THANKS Tour

Crowned Australia's Queen of Comedy, Celeste Barber is touring Australia in May and June 2022 presented by Teg Dainty and Michael Cassel Group.

With 8.1 million Instagram followers, Celeste Barber is a very popular comedian. According to her website, she won the AACTA for Favourite Comedy Performer of the Decade and in 2021, took out a Webby Special Achievement award. Celeste also won the 'Funniest Lady on Instagram' Award 2017 on WhoHaha.com; a digital platform co-founded by actor, director, producer, Elizabeth Banks which showcases women in comedy around the world. In 2019 she was included in Variety Magazine 'Variety's 10 Comics to Watch' Awards.



Early-bird ticket pre-sales via Celeste's Instagram were massive last week and as a result, new shows have been added in Melbourne and Sydney ahead of the general public on sale that opened today. Get your much-needed fix of fun at Celeste Barber's Fine, Thanks tour in 2022. Tickets can be purchased here: https://celestebarber.com/