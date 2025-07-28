Cast Set For THE SNOW QUEEN at Perth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer and Director Barrie Hunter, who plays panto dame Grannie Frannie McMannie, will be joined by another Perth panto regular Ewan Somers as Larry McGlumpher/Roger the Reindeer. Lauren Ellis-Steele plays The Snow Queen, Nina Gray is Gerda McMannie, Stuart Edgar plays McKay McGlumpher, Julia Murray is Gretel McPetal/Herda the Herder, with Rachel Campbell and Robin Campbell as Flora McFauna and Russell the Crow respectively, and Beth Scott as Dance Captain. Chris Stuart Wilson is Associate Director and Choreographer, Alan Penman is Musical Director, and Design is by Becky Minto.

Gerda and McKay are the bestest pals in the whole wide world (well certainly in the village of Upper Doonigan!), and spend their days climbing trees, splashing about in the burn, and clambering up Beinn Doon! Every day seems like the summer holidays to them! Nothing and no-one could ever ruin their friendship... surely?

But what's this? The wind has shifted, and there's an icy blast coming down the glen. Old Grannie Frannie McMannie doesn't like it one bit (she'll need to put the heating on noo!) It reminds her of a scary story from long, long ago about an evil, dangerous and cold-hearted woman who lives in an ice palace in the far, far north... The Snow Queen! Nobody is safe from her vindictive ways, especially the young, fun-loving villagers of Upper Doonigan!

And now that young McKay seems to have disappeared into thin air, Gerda needs to find him, and old Grannie Frannie McMannie definitely needs to put her thermals on - she's pure freezin'! The adventure begins, as Gerda sets off on her quest to find McKay, and meets comical crows, gormless gardeners, a talking reindeer and a whole host of other unlikely types along the way, singing, dancing and even chucking sweeties out as they travel north to the icy realm of... The Snow Queen!

Giving some additional insights into the characters pantogoers can expect to meet, Barrie Hunter said:

“I am delighted once again to be working alongside a brilliant cast of familiar faces to the Perth panto audiences, and some wonderful new faces too. We've assembled a fantastic bunch of talented actors, singers and dancers, who are more than up to the challenge of bringing a whole host of characters - from Grannies and Granddaughters, Influencers and Talking Reindeer, Cool Crows and Cruel Snow Queens, not to mention Hippy Horticulturalists and Happy Herders - to the Perth Theatre stage! We can't wait to all get together and bring the tale of The Snow Queen to life… see you there!”

Tickets are on sale now for The Snow Queen which runs in Perth Theatre from Friday 28 November until Wednesday 31 December.