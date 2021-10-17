Australia's Co3 Contemporary Dance to Present MINDCO this November

Two men are left behind in a futuristic dystopia. Immerse yourself in their world and witness their battle for control. MindCon, created by choreographer Mitch Harvey and composer Louis Frere-Harvey will be staged at the European Food Warehouse in Northbridge, merging the boundaries between dance and sound. The set, designed by Jackson Harvey (Season Two Winner of LEGO Masters, Channel Nine/FOX), captures the distortion of a not-too-distant dystopian future. Audiences will enter the space and roam freely, responding and reflecting on their place in the constructed world. MindCon is a call to fight against the consequences of choices made long before this time and will mark the establishment of Mitch Harvey Company.

"This opportunity to present MindCon right now in my career is the next step up. It's currently incredibly difficult for independent artists to present full length works and with the support from Co3 we are able to bring this work to life." - Mitch Harvey

"Since his involvement with Co3 as a Founding Artist in 2015, Mitch has gone from strength to strength, as a performer and teaching artist and become an independent choreographer in his own right. As the inaugural recipient of our In Residennce initiative as part of our Pathways Program, Mitch's new work pushes the boundaries of contemporary dance practice where audiences enter and bear witness to a dramatic power play of dystopian proportions. We are proud to have supported him to realise this work as part of our 2021 season and will continue to do so as the future unfolds for Mitch Harvey Company." - Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director

Co3 Contemporary Dance's In Residence initiative, as part of the Pathways Program is supported by the Wright Burt Foundation.

Tickets and more info can be found here: https://www.trybooking.com/BTWRC