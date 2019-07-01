ARE YOU BEING SERVED? Comes to Stirling Theatre

All the innuendo, misunderstandings, mistaken identity and farce of the popular TV comedy series Are You Being Served? are being brought to stage in all their original glory at Stirling Theatre.

Directed by Andrew Watson, the stage version is written by the show's creators David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd.



Double-entendres fly as the motley crew of Grace Brothers department store, including Mr Humphries, Mrs Slocombe, Captain Peacock and Miss Brahms, prepare for a sale of German goods.

They head off for a staff holiday at a one-star Spanish hotel and only have a nun's habit, bowler hat and pair of Union Jack knickers to survive - everything remains intact except their modesty.

"I love putting these old TV comedies on stage because they were hugely popular and have a wide appeal, not only to people that know the shows, but with the humour that spans generations," Andrew said.

"There are challenges, such as some of the effects in the second act that I'm still trying to get my head around."

Performing from age nine, Andrew has acted across Australia and directed numerous productions through the years.

He stepped away from directing in 1999 but got the taste again when filling in on a show and then followed it with Please Sit on My Throne, which was written for him specifically.

"I love bringing shows to life and get a real kick out of watching actors embody their characters," Andrew said.

"With Are You Being Served? I need to push my actors to study the show and their characters to get as close to the real thing as possible.

"But essentially I just want to make the show as funny as I possibly can with the audience going along for the ride."

Are You Being Served? plays at 8pm July 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, August 1, 2 and 3 with 2pm matinees July 21 and 28. Tickets are $22, $20 concession - book through Morris News on 9446 9120 or at www.trybooking.com/ZGUG.

Stirling Theatre is on Morris Place, Innaloo.





