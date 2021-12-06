Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Palm Springs: Best Direction Of A Play

Miri Hunter - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 39%



ELECTRICITY

36%

EYELESS IN COLONUS

16%

Steve Rosenbaum -- Oscar's Cabaret TheaterHoward Shangraw -- Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars

Best Direction Of A Stream

Keith Cornell - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 31%

Francesca Amari - COCKTAILS & CABARET - 2021 27%

Keith Cornell - NATURE OF THE BEAST - Desert Ensemble Theatre 20%



Best Performer In A Musical

Scott Drier - DORIS & ME - 2021 39%

Paul Grant - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Palm Canyon Theatre 33%

Valerie Perri - VALERIE PERRI IN CONCERT - 2021 19%



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Pacas - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theater 37%

Terry Ray - ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 22%

Kurt Schauppner - EYELESS IN COLONUS - JT Summer Theatre Under the Stars 12%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Pacas - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. 70%

Cassisdy McCarron - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - ThoughtTheatre 10%

Sean Timothy Brown - CRUSADE - Zoom 10%



Best Play

ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 41%

EYELESS IN COLONUS - Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars 38%

SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 18%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Francesca Amari - LOVE SONG TO GILDA RADNER - Desert Rose Playhouse 57%

Jason Stuart - AN EVENING OF COMEDY WITH JASON STUART - Desert Rose Playhouse 21%

Miri Hunter - STAND FOR FREEDOM CABARET - Furst Wurld 13%



Best Streaming Play

Tony Padilla - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 45%

Tony Padilla - NATURE OF THE BEAST - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. 22%

Miri Hunter - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theatre 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kurt Schauppner - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Windwalkers/Thought Theatre 25%

Aiden Bosworth - MILES GLORIOSUS - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 17%

Mackenzie Naylor - EYELESS IN COLONUS - Wind walkers Medicine Wheel 17%

