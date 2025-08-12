The McCallum Theatre Unveils 2025-2026 Season Educational Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The McCallum Theatre has revealed its 2026 Season programming connected to two of its long-running core initiatives, The Field Trip Series and The Aesthetic Education Program.



With The Field Trip Series, students and teachers from across the Coachella Valley, High Desert, and beyond are offered no-cost admission to attend performances at the McCallum Theatre, which has served as the cultural heart of the Desert region since its opening more than 37 years ago. This program is open to those from public, private, and home schools alike, providing an opportunity to befriend the performing arts and make powerful connections to the core curriculum.



Through The Aesthetic Education Program, the McCallum team hires, trains, and equips a corps of Teaching Artists to facilitate dynamic classroom workshops based upon selected Focus Works, encouraging students to think critically and creatively. As part of their studies, these students attend performances explored with the teaching artist, experiencing the transformative power of the arts first hand. This immersive experience profoundly enriches students’ educational journeys by bridging classroom learning and the arts.



These two programs -- combined with the McCallum's two additional core educational initiatives, Palm Desert Choreography Festival and Open Call Talent Project -- touch the lives of nearly 40,000 local students, educators, and community members every year, and they uplift the quality of learning and the quality of life within the Coachella Valley, both today and in decades to come.



"When we began investing in education programs at the McCallum, we dedicated ourselves to providing access to incredible artistic experiences for local students, many of whom otherwise would not have an opportunity to attend a live performance in a professional arts venue," shares Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, McCallum's Vice President - Education. "I'm deeply grateful to the many partners who have supported our mission, and as we approach the three-decade milestone for our educational outreach and programming, I'm humbled to reflect upon the extraordinary impact our efforts have had on the region, with over one million participants and counting!"



Our Education initiatives require tremendous philanthropic support, and anyone can make a difference in the lives of thousands of children, teachers, and families! With a donation of $5,000 or more, donors may underwrite the cost of Teaching Artists, Teacher Professional Development, and the professional productions and exhibits -- all crucial components of the McCallum's educational initiatives.

