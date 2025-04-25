Previews: LARRY LUCKINBILL EXAMINES THE LIVES OF LYNDON JOHNSON and CLARENCE DARROW at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palm Springs Cultural Center is proud to present two unforgettable evenings with acclaimed actor, playwright, and director Laurence Luckinbill, as he shares his iconic one-man performances LYNDON and CLARENCE DARROW TONIGHT! in a newly expanded, community-supported setting: Theatre 2.



We’re proud to welcome audiences into our newly renovated Theatre 2—made possible thanks to the incredible support of our community,” said Michael C. Green, Executive Director of the Palm Springs Cultural Center. “Hosting Laurence Luckinbill’s powerful one-man shows here is the perfect way to celebrate what this space is all about: intimate, unforgettable storytelling that brings people together.”



Each event offers more than a performance—it’s a full theatrical experience. Luckinbill takes the stage to reflect on his storied career (from Star Trek V to Broadway), share behind-the-scenes stories, and present insightful multimedia commentary on the political and cultural figures he's brought to life. The heart of the evening is a screening of his filmed one-act play, followed by a live Q&A session with the audience, and a book signing of his new memoir, Affective Memories.



LYNDON (May 9–11) dives into the turbulent legacy of President Lyndon B. Johnson with unflinching honesty, wit, and theatrical flair. Later in the month, Clarence Darrow Tonight! (May 23–25) brings the legendary defense attorney back to the courtroom of public opinion with the firebrand rhetoric and moral conviction that defined his career.

