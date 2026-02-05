Previews: CHICAGO at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Desert Theatricals along with presenting partner the City of Rancho Mirage continue their musical collaboration with “The Broadway Series” at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre from March 13-15, 2026 with their presentation of the crowd-pleasing smash hit musical “CHICAGO.”

“The Broadway Series!” features professional actors culled from audition tapes nationwide as well as our tremendous local talent and a live orchestra under the award-winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr.

Chicago stars professional veterans and some of our local favorites. Sharing the stage from Los Angeles is Tomasina Abate as Velma, local crooner and The Purple Room regular Charles Herrera as Billy, Michelle Estrada as Roxie Hart, and Glenn Liggett as Amos and a 12-piece live orchestra.

Wally’s Desert Turtle partners on catering the event with three-course dinner, full bar service and the Bistro on the lawn for other affordable food options.

For tickets please visit https://www.desert-theatricals.com/broadway

About Desert Theatricals:

Founded in 1994 in Orange County, Desert Theatricals provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. From there, they created and produced 13 seasons of Tustin’s Broadway in the Park and two years of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego.

In 2018, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been bringing Broadway Under the Stars and professional, award winning theatre and events to the amphitheater and library with the City of Rancho Mirage as presenting partner.