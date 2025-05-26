Previews: BROADWAYS BEST...IN THE WEST at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

Season 3 of the Palm Springs Cultural Center's always sold-out Broadway’s Best…In The West concert series, Executive Produced by Dr. Tom Truhe and presented by the Palm Springs Cultural Center now has tickets on sale. The popular series continues to bring Broadway's best and brightest stars to the desert, and this season is no exception.

Season three kicks off with Paulo Szot, one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world today. He has garnered international acclaim as an opera singer, an award-winning musical theatre star, a consummate concert performer and as an actor.

Paulo Szot made his operatic debut in 1997 as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia in a production of the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo. He has since appeared with most of the major opera companies in Europe, the United States, Australia and Brazil.

In 2008, Szot made his Broadway debut when he was cast as Emile De Becque in the Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theatre. He was awarded the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critic’s Circle and Theater World Awards for his portrayal, becoming one of a few actors to receive such honors on a Broadway debut.

Szot has appeared in the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center as part of the American Songbook Series, and several times at New York City’s prestigious Café Carlyle and 54 Below for a series of critically acclaimed solo performances. In concert, he has appeared with the New York Philharmonic alongside Liza Minnelli conducted by Marvin Hamlisch and made his Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra in a program of Lerner and Loewe with Kelli O'Hara. He performed in a solo recital at Teatro Real de Madrid as a salute to Frank Sinatra & Antonio C. Jobim.

Sierra Boggess

JANUARY 17, 2026 • 7pm

Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress who is regarded as one of Broadway’s most beloved leading ladies. Best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of ‘Christine Daae’ in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that “she’s the best, the best Christine certainly.” Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.

Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, School of Rock and Harmony. Boggess’ Off-Broadway credits include The Goodbye Girl, Harmony, Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center’s Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Misérables and originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance. Most recently Sierra originated the role of Emma Dawes in the World Premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Sierra's concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally, and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center.

As a solo artist she has performed all over the United States as well as Japan, China, Germany, England and Australia. In 2021 Sierra released the album Together At A Distance, an album of classic and contemporary Broadway duets with her longtime friend and colleague Julian Ovenden.

Jessica Vosk

FEBRUARY 14, 2026 • 7pm

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles on musical theater and concert stages. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration.

Jessica’s 2024-2025 season highlights include creating the fan-favorite role of Lute in the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, creating the role of Cee Cee in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches, as well as returning to The Muny as Jenna in Waitress after her star turn as Florence in Chess in summer 2023. She returned to San Francisco Symphony at Stern Grove Festival to celebrate the Fourth of July, debuted at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center with No Name Pops and her program California Dreamin’ – Songs of the Laurel Canyon.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Vosk starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny in St. Louis.

Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, Hell's Kitchen and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in San Francisco Symphony’s GRAMMY-nominated production of West Side Story and filmed “The Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” with Michael Tilson Thomas for PBS’s Great Performances. Vosk had an unconventional journey to Broadway, beginning her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams on stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been profiled on ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.

Tony Yazbeck

MARCH 14, 2026 • 7pm

Tony Yazbeck is best known for his work on the Broadway stage, including the revival of On the Town, for which he received a 2015 Tony Award and the Astaire Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award nominations for lead actor in a musical. Mr. Yazback most recently appeared on Broadway in the musical revue, The Prince of Broadway, earning Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance.

Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, Chicago, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the Gypsy revivals with Patti LuPone (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and Tyne Daly, A Chorus Line, Never Gonna Dance, Oklahoma! and Flying Over Sunset.

In addition to his acclaimed song-and-dance solo show, Both Feet Off the Ground, Mr. Yazbeck has performed in concerts with John Wilson at Royal Albert Hall, Michael Tilson Thomas at San Francisco Symphony, The NY Pops at Carnegie Hall and starred in Manhattan Concert Productions’ Crazy for You at Lincoln Center, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

His TV/Film credits include Billions, Smash and Every Little Step. Mr. Yazbeck can also be heard on his 2016 solo album The Floor Above Me.

The “Broadway’s Best in the West” Music Series is presented by the Palm Springs Cultural Center – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that incubates, produces and encourages arts and cultural programs in order to leverage the unique power of creativity to open minds, bridge what divides us, and discover what connects us.



Programs include film festivals, farmers’ markets, live performances, art installations and lecture series—all of which act as creative inspiration points—expanding our learning and building meaningful relationships with the people and the environment around us.



As an organization, the Palm Springs Cultural Center is also at the forefront of recognizing the interconnection between the cultural arts and food culture, and their combined importance to the vitality, collective consciousness and sustainability the community.



Dr. Tom Truhe is the Executive Producer of the "Broadway's Best in the West" Music Series. Dr. Truhe has been a volunteer in the desert for the past 22 years at a variety of venues and in many different capacities. Some of which include being a board member of DAP Health where he co-chaired their "Everyday Heroes" event for many years (also at the Palm Springs Cultural Center). As a trustee of the Palm Springs Art Museum, he chaired or co-chaired the Annenberg Theater Council for 15 years. At the Annenberg Theater he created the popular "Cabaret 88" series which has flourished for 15 years and will continue to take place with new leadership from within the museum. Dr. Truhe was awarded the 375th star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in 2014.

​

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds