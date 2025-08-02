Photos: HONKY TONK ANGELS at Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos for Honky Tonk Angels at Laguna Playhouse, written by Ted Swindley, choreography by Jill Gorrie, musical direction by John Massey and direction by David Ellenstein, have just been released. See the photos here!

Featuring 30 of your all-time favorite pop-country songs, Honky Tonk Angels will run through Sunday, August 17 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Revisit dozens of pop-country favorites like “Stand By Your Man,” “Harper Valley, PTA,” “Ode To Billy Joe,” “Delta Dawn,” and many more in this feel-good, boot stompin’ musical that celebrates the enduring power of music and friendship. Armed with only their dreams and a bus ticket, three sassy gals leave their thankless lives behind and head to Nashville to become country music singers. Will they find their country music dreams in Nashville? Gather the entire family and find out in this raise-the-roof, electrifying musical!