NIC & DESI to Present BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD at Oscars in May

Oscar's will present Nic & Desi in Broadway to Hollywood on Saturday May 11th at 7 pm. Husband and wife team, Nicolas and Desiree are back on the west coast, having just won "Best Duo Show" Cabaret on BroadwayWorld NYC. Their show features incredible vocals, dazzling choreography, and surprises you won't want to miss, as they share their love and story through song and dance. Come spend a toe-tapping evening with this dynamic duo, you won't regret it!

Nic & Desi in "Broadway to Hollywood" plays at Oscar's on May 11th at 7 pm. Tickets are available starting at $39, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://oscarspalmsprings.com/product/nic-and-desi-may-11/.

MORE ABOUT NIC & DESI:

Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman's much celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker, and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman. He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.

Desiree Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, as standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in a bevy of iconic roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation: 30 Rock, Glee, CSI:NY.

Instagram: @SuperheroesinLove, @NicolasDromard @DesireeDavar

Oscar's Palm Springs is the ultimate destination for an unforgettable night of live entertainment and fabulous drag shows. Nestled in the heart of downtown, Oscar's has become a prominent hotspot for locals and tourists alike. At Oscar's, every night is a celebration of music, laughter, and captivating performances. The venue is known for its diverse lineup of talented singers, dancers, and drag queens who take the stage with their electrifying energy and show-stopping acts. Whether you're a fan of Broadway hits, pop classics, or soulful ballads, Oscar's Palm Springs has something for everyone. https://oscarspalmsprings.com/

