Lloyd & Ricky to Return to Oscars This Month

Fresh from their International Debut in Bangkok last month, Musical duo Lloyd & Ricky are set to return to Oscar's of Palm Springs on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024.

Lloyd & Ricky's concert showcases one of the country's hottest dynamic singing duos, whose voices together achieve a fresh, alternately subtle, soulful, and explosive interpretation of classic rock, anthemic pop, Broadway, and original songs.

Lloyd & Ricky (Lloyd Coleman and Ricky Comeaux) friends for over 30 years, are hardly strangers to the stage. Both are veteran headliners in the world of LIVE performance, as well as in the recording studio. Phoenix resident Comeaux was the powerhouse vocal front man for the wildly popular Houston-based Pop recording groups EUPHORIC HEAT and ATWOOD & COMEAUX (arguably the most-booked musical act in Houston for two decades). Comeaux's latest solo-album IF I RULED THE WORLD released in 2020 is still breaking records on Spotify with his version of "Halleluiah", performed with The Houston Boychoir.

Phoenix resident singer-songwriter Coleman began his musical career with THE YOUNG AMBASSADORS, followed by writing & recording jingles on Radio KLUA-Kona, while becoming lead singer for the group MAINLAND in Kona, HI. He starred in multiple productions of CHICAGO in Hawaii and has performed as a solo piano player and cabaret artist in clubs across the country for years. He most recently added Filmmaker to his resume as Producer and Cast member of the feature award winning Documentary STUDIO ONE FOREVER, most recently shown at the Palm Springs International film festival on Jan 12th ,13th, and 14th, 2024.

"This duo delivers with a new, sometimes haunting, always emotionally charged, unique sound, and a universal appeal that taps into that sweet spot in the pop marketplace where greats like Groban, Bocelli, Lloyd-Weber, and Il Divo currently reign. The significance of this pairing is that it was conceived and rehearsed "online" during the Pandemic using modern recording and music sharing technology, while both were undergoing individual life-saving treatments for cancer. The show writes itself as a musical story of hope, love, levity, and courage, through the selection of songs."- Marissa Tomeo - Broadway World