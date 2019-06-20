Leslie Tinnaro to Sing The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber

A celebration of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber starring Leslie Tinnaro in her new one-woman cabaret concert. From "Cats", "Phantom Of The Opera", "Sunset Boulevard", "Joseph And The Amazing The Technicolor Dreamcoat', "Jesus Christ Superstar", "Evita", "Tell Me On A Sunday", and more. Besides Leslie stunning voice, will be stories and facts behind the composer and the shows.

Leslie moved to the desert a few years ago from Los Beach and has a lengthy background of performing in professional musicals in both Los Angeles and New York City in numerous roles including that of Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady".

This will be Leslie's third show as part of the Cabaret On Sundays Series in it's 11th season presented by Les Michaels at the Arthur Newman Theater. Accompanying Leslie on piano will be musical director Jeffrey Lesser. Tickets are $15 cash only at the door that opens at 1 PM with show time at 2 PM.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You