Kellan Lutz, Torrey DeVitto And Ola Rapace Win In Palm Springs

Kellan Lutz (Twilight, FBI Most Wanted), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med) and Ola Rapace (Skyfall) win in Palm Springs at Queen Palm International Film Festival. Lutz and Rapace won a Gold Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, DeVitto won a Silver Award for Best Actress.

Rapace shared his award on his instagram, thanking the filmmaker and the news was shared by James Bond fans on social media and liked by James Bond actor George Lazenby.

The movie made by French filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi won also two other Gold Awards for Best Thriller, Best Music (Gréco Casadesus, Gregory Cotti) and a Silver Award for Best Editing (Walter Mauriot).

Divertimento follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales also star in the pic.

The movie will be screened at the Chandler International Film Festival (January 21st to 24th) and later at the Black Hills Film Festival (February 18th to 25th). It is produced by French company Amitice.