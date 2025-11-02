HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Run at the Palm Springs Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rainbow Entertainment will present the Tony Award-winning rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, starring Jordon Carnegie as Hedwig and Yoalli Guerrero as Yitzhak. Performances will take place November 20, 21, and 22 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the electrifying story of Hedwig, an East German punk rock singer whose life has been defined by transformation, survival, and the search for wholeness. Born Hansel, Hedwig's journey includes a botched sex change operation forced upon him to escape communist East Berlin. The musical, celebrated for its explosive rock score and emotional depth, dives fearlessly into themes of identity, love, and acceptance.

"This show checks all the boxes," says Jordon Carnegie, a two-time Broadway World nominee for Best Actor, who brings Hedwig to life with passion and grit. "It's raw, emotional, hilarious, and uplifting all at once. I'm so excited to share it with Palm Springs-if you've never seen it, come find out why it has such a cult following."

Co-star Hailie MacKay delivers a powerhouse performance as Yitzhak, while a live band (who has performed "Night of a Thousand Hedwigs" all over the world) and stunning visuals transform the stage into an unforgettable experience with a touching story that will leave you spellbound.