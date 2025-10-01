HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Long Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heathers, The Musical is darkly delicious satire based on the teen-comedy movie of the 1980s and takes high school angst to new heights. Veronica Sawyer, a smart but awkward high schooler joins the elite, powerful clique of popular girls, known as the Heathers, in the hopes of escaping social ostracism.

Heather Chandler, a snob with tyrannical tendencies, leads the clique at Westerberg High. Veronica's Best Friend, Martha Dunnstock, is an innocent victim of the clique's cruelty, which Veronica ignores to fit in. When she falls for a new student, J.D., their shared disdain for the Heathers takes an unexpected turn that includes revenge, murder, and a plot to blow up the school.

Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director, said, “One of the reasons Heathers is so popular is that most people, when they think back to their teenage years, can relate to the desire to be one of the popular kids in high school, in some cases, at almost any cost.

“Heathers takes the social hierarchy of teenage girls to the extreme. It's a dark comedy with catchy songs and memorable lyrics. It's perfect for our Studio Theatre audiences.”

Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse is directing the show. Sean was pleased and amazed when so many actors showed up that the auditions stretched on for several hours.

“It was a surprise,” said Gray, “And it meant we ended up with a cast of incredibly talented actors.

“This show is satire with a bite. The actors are all great vocalists and dancers, they're also great actors who can deliver the passions that are central to the story. Rehearsals are filled with energy and dedication. I couldn't be happier.”

It's a large cast with 17 people, and a mix of returning and debuting performers. Returning actors are Arystaysha West, Quinn Vann, Alana Ruhe, Kelsey Weinstein, Tess Holder, Amanda Webb, and Milo Cote.

Making their debuts are Harper O'Loughlin, Kacey Oschack, Journie Ma-Johnson, Zavier Davis, Joseph Park, Emiliano Curiel, Mitchell Dambrowski, Caleb Miller White, Sylene Fontamillas, and Teddy Larkin.

“This show is just like Fall, it's a little dark, but filled with fun”, said Mooney. “Buy a ticket, you'll be glad you did!”