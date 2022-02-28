Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emily Mitchell Lindbeck to Present CELEBRATING ELLA: THE FIRST LADY OF SONG

Emily's father is local favorite singer, Earl Mitchell, perhaps we'll hear a duet or two.

Feb. 28, 2022  

With Musical Director Kevin Tokarz. Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, tickets $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater at Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/theatre/



