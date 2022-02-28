Emily Mitchell Lindbeck to Present CELEBRATING ELLA: THE FIRST LADY OF SONG

This Broadway Veteran performer will give us a look into the life and music of undoubtedly the greatest woman interpreter lyrics in the history of music, along side the best male, Frank Sinatra, with whom Ella recorded and performed with countless times. Emily's father is local favorite singer, Earl Mitchell, perhaps we'll hear a duet or two.

With Musical Director Kevin Tokarz. Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, tickets $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater at Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/theatre/