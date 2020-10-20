Eddie Griffin Named 2020 'Comedian Of The Year' At Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

The award was given on Sunday October 18th.

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival announced on its last day, Sunday October 18th, Eddie Griffin as the 2020 'PSICF Comedian of the Year Award' recipient.

Griffin, a Comedian and Actor with over 30 years in stand-up comedy, has also made quite a mark in other areas of the entertainment industry as well. He starred in his own series Malcom & Eddie with nearly a hundred episodes, he's also appeared in many other shows throughout the years and a ton of films. Most recently Eddie was seen in the Oscar and Golden Globe winning film 'A Star is Born' with Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin and Luenell, who was also the 'PSICF Breakthrough in Comedy Award' recipient this year. Just before the pandemic shut down Las Vegas, he had a residency there at the SLS Hotel where Luenell ironically also had a residency. Eddie can next be seen in the George Gallo directed comedy 'The Comeback Trail' starring Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Paul Cruz, Director of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival had this to say, ''Eddie is an extremely talented Comedian and Actor and has been around a long time. He's paid his dues, and he deserves recognition for being one of the funniest, and most talented people in the business. He had quite a year from headlining Vegas, to a 'Star is Born,' to now appearing in 'The Comeback Trail' with all these amazing iconic actors. It was clear to us Eddie should be the 2020 'PSICF Comedian of the Year.' We surprised him! He didn't even know it was going to happen. He was there online to accept the 'PSICF Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' along with director George Gallo and the rest of the cast for 'The Comeback Trail,' so needless to say, he was blown away, and a bit shocked by the surprise announcement. He was even a bit emotionally taken aback by it. He had no idea. So he's taking home not one, but two, gorgeous crystal PSICF Awards. I told him...These are heavy! You can even work out with them now that you have two!"

You can still stream the entire Festival, Celebrity Awards, and Q&A Panels at www.psicf.org

