ELECTRICITY Returns To Palm Springs To Continue Its Record-Breaking 3-Year Run

ELECTRICITY, the highly acclaimed comedy-drama by Terry Ray, starring Ray and Mel England continues a record breaking 3-year run that was only ended by the Pandemic. However the "end" was only a pause as ELECTRICITY returns every Tuesday night to the stage at the Cabaret Theater at Oscars Cafe & Bar starting September 7th at 7pm!

ELECTRICITY is an audience delighting, deliciously hilarious and at times heartbreaking romance between Brad and Gary, once closeted gay classmates who make an unlikely couple after sharing a motel room following their 10th high school reunion. There's an "electricity" between them ("Do you feel it?") that brings them back to that same room after every successive reunion from 1983 to 2013.

"I wanted to write a story that mirrors the journey that I and nearly everyone in the LGBTQ+ community has taken, from believing there is something wrong with us, to the point of self-acceptance and demanding equality. That journey takes time and is a messy mix of laughter and pain and love and everything in between. Of course all theater had to close because of Covid. Before we made the decision to remount ELECTRICITY, we debated whether now was the right time to bring it back. We realized that it's the perfect time, because as we emerge from this deadly pandemic, the portion of the LGBTQ+ community's collective journey that survived the era of AIDS reflected in the characters of Brad and Gary and their story, is perhaps now more universally relatable than ever before," says playwright Terry Ray.

"Playing a character riddled with flaws that so many of us in the gay community can identify with and taking him on a 4 decade journey, all wrapped in a love story has been one of the greatest challenges and rewards of my career" says actor Mel England.

Debuting in Hollywood in 2016, ELECTRICITY has played to rave reviews and word of mouth in every venue since its Premiere; Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Columbus and in New York City where ELECTRICITY performed as part of Stonewall's 50th Anniversary and World Pride Events. AND SOON... this Palm Springs based show will be heading to an Off-Broadway run!

Ed Weinberger, legendary creator-writer-producer of Mary Tyler Moore SHOW, TAXI, THE COSBY SHOW etc. says "ELECTRICITY is a real play, I love it!"

STARRING veteran stage and television actor-writer Terry Ray (over 100 theater and 55 TV & film credits) and Off-Broadway actor and indie film star Mel England (BEST DAY EVER, RON AND LAURA TAKE BACK AMERICA).

ELECTRICITY is directed by Steven Rosenbaum and produced by Michael Darner.

Ray and England are superb as these star-crossed lovers. Ray's metamorphosis from a closeted man/boy to a full-fledged man of understanding is delicious to watch... Ray's play is solid and superbly written... It's some damn fine writing... I enjoyed every second and found myself completely lost in their love story." -Kay Kudkis, BROADWAY WORLD.

For information & tickets: www.ElectricityThePlay.com

ABOUT THE PLAY

With laughter and heartbreaking honesty, ELECTRICITY explores the relationship between two gay men who meet as freshmen in high school. In 1983, at their 10th high school reunion in Chillicothe, Ohio, sex, drugs and booze make up the life of formerly closeted Brad Burke, while ex-seminary student Gary Henderson is still so closeted that he hides his sexuality behind an invented wife. After reuniting at the party they decide to share a hotel room. Soon there's a monumental clash of worlds that sparks an "electricity" between them that lures them back to that same motel room every decade after each reunion. By witnessing the journey of Brad and Gary, a spotlight is also shone on the tremendous changes in the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the 50 years since Stonewall, from living in the closet, the explosion of the sexual revolution and Gay Liberation, the AIDS crisis, battles with addiction and recovery, and the struggle for equality.