Desert Ensemble Theatre Announces 11th Season and New Home at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Desert Ensemble Theatre's 11th season will bring audiences, the engaging, entertainment they have come to expect from this award winning company. 'Reunited' is the title of their season opening GALA, to benefit their scholarship and intern program. Once again directed by Jerome Elliott, the company's Artistic Director, it will feature the talents of Keisha D., Darci Daniels and Charles Herrera. October 22-24

'The Beebo Brinker Chronicles' by Kate Moria Ryan and Linda S. Chapman, is based on the books by Ann Bannon, about relationships in pre-Stonewall Greenwich Village, and directed by Judith Chapman, will go up December 10-12 & 17-19.

'Artificial Morality' by DETC's founder, Tony Padilla, calls into question how far we can take freedom of speech, and the state of our moral compass in our society today, will be directed by one of the company's interns, Cameron Keys, and goes up January 21-23 & 28-30.

'Salty' by Aj Claus, was inspired by the true story of two male penguins raising and egg they store from a heterosexual couple. Jerome Elliott directs. February 18-20 & 25-27

'All This Intimacy' by Rajiv Joseph, is a sex comedy gone wrong. Ty Green discovers he's impregnated three different women in the same week. Keith Cornell directs. March 25-27 & April1-3

All shows will be staged at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. Palm Springs.

Please visit desertensembletheatre.org for more information.