December 19th Update: PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Palm Springs Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Palm Springs:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Hunter LaSalle - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 25%

Christian Quevedo - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 19%

Van Angelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 16%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

James Hormel - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 20%

Vincent Ortega - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 20%

Ryan Holmes - BIG RIVER - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Sean Timothy Brown - ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 42%

Jonathan Hatsios - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%

Richard Marlow - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Charles Herrera - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 36%

Chuck Yates - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 25%

Jacob Samples - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 18%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Brianna Erb - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 23%

Allegra Erickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 18%

Elizabeth Schmelling - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Alix Korey - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 30%

Victoria Patton - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 26%

Christine Triglav nunes - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 12%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Leanna Rodgers - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 35%

Bella Oden - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Desert Theatreworks 16%

Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Bonnie Gilgallon - GRACELAND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 36%

Robin McAlpine - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 16%

Yo Younger - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 15%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Anthony Nannini - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Palm Canyon Theatre 54%

Marella Sabio - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 46%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 44%

Michelle Ditto - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 36%

Se Layne - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Frank Cazares - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 30%

Jenny Wentworth - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 27%

Frank Cazares, Jim Lapidus, Chuck Yates, Alan Denny - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 24%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

David Green - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 27%

Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 22%

David Green - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 21%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 40%

robbie wayne - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 21%

Luke Rainey - AVENUE Q - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Pacas - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 16%

Daniela Ryan - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 14%

Richard Marlow - METEOR SHOWER - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Rosemary Mallett - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 38%

Chuck Yates - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 29%

Dr. William J. Layne - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 23%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical theatre university 13%

RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - The desert rose playhouse 13%

Best Musical (Professional)

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 25%

DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 15%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Constance Gordy - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 43%

Constance Gordy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 40%

Constance Gordy - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 17%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Joshua Carr - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 36%

Jaci Davis - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 26%

Scott T. Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 10%

Best New Work

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 64%

THE DESERT OF LOVE - CV Rep 16%

CHANCE - CV Rep 11%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 36%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 9%

THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 8%

Best Play (Professional)

THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 35%

GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 21%

THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 21%

Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)

Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 51%

Toby Griffin - METEOR SHOWER - Palm Canyon Theatre 49%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Bruce Weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 24%

Tom Valach - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 19%

JW Layne - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 18%

Best Supporting Actor - Musical (Professional)

Don Amendolia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 22%

Steve Morgan - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 20%

Randy Doney - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 12%

Best Supporting Actor - Musical(Non Professional)

Griffin Giboney - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 22%

Andrew Hunter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 16%

Anthony Nannini - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actor - Play (Professional)

Garnett Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 47%

Alex Best - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 40%

Kelly Peak - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 13%

Best Supporting Actor - Playl (Non Professional)

Larry Dyekman - PROOF - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 43%

Sean Timothy Brown - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 19%

Miguel Arballo - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 15%

Best Supporting Actress - Musical (Non Professional)

Maglia Sabio - DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 29%

Elizabeth Schmelling - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 14%

Ceisley Jefferson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 12%

Best Supporting Actress - Play (Non Professional)

Bonnie Gilgallon - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 37%

Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%

Leanna Rodgers - THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 13%

Best Supporting Actress- Musical (Professional)

Loni Ackerman - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 33%

Robin LaValley - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 26%

Dana Atkins - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 19%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Ashton Bolanos - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 33%

David Hobday - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 25%

Moira Wilke Whitaker - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 15%

Best Touring Production

EVITA - The McCallum Theater 100%

