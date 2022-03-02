Day Club Announces Weekend Lineups For Return To Palm Springs

Today, iconic desert pool party series, Day Club Palm Springs, has announced its return to the desert with a stacked lineup of electronic music's brightest names. Taking place at Hilton Hotel Palm Springs during both weekends of Coachella, April 15-17 and April 22-24, Day Club showcases stars making waves in dance music and beyond to soundtrack six days of poolside partying.

Day Club's 2022 lineup extends an impressive list of past headliners such as Skrillex, Tiësto, Diplo, Dillon Francis, ODESZA, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alison Wonderland, Jauz, Nora En Pure, and more.

Weekend One kicks off with international pop star & LGBTQ+ icon Kim Petras alongside ethereal indie pop goddess Caroline Polachek, both taking their talents to the decks with special Day Club DJ sets. Firmly in the midst of his Good Faith Forever tour, Saturday sees a pair of DJ sets by Grammy-nominated French musician Madeon joined by multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA.

LA's premiere dance music destination Sound Nightclub curates Sunday weekend one, presenting two of house music's hottest names with Australia's Dom Dolla and Chicago's John Summit.

Weekend Two is led by electronic superduo Duck Sauce, composed of legendary DJ and producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, in addition to a DJ set from Sydney's triple-platinum tastemaker Hayden James. Chicago-bred production duo Louis The Child's DJ set soundtracks Saturday with their crowd pleasing and inventive electronic pop sound. Future house French DJ and producer Tchami and fellow house music rising star VNSSA finish off Day Club's double header on a high note.

Single day GA tickets start at $25. Weekend passes are available starting at $70. All events are 21+ and go on sale at 12pm PST, Friday, March 4. Tickets, hotel packages and more information available at dayclub.ps.