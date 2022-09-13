Dan Ruth to Bring A LIFE BEHIND BARS to The Rustic Theatre in October

New York City actor/bartender, Dan Ruth, will bring his critically acclaimed A Life Behind Bars to The Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild, CA for two performances on October 14th and 15th 2022 at 8pm.

Fermented in over two decades of working and surviving in the dive bars and seedy haunts of 1990's New York City, A Life Behind Bars is an unapologetic and transcendent tale of what can happen when you move to New York City to reach for the stars but grab for the bottle instead. Dan Ruth brings A Life Behind Bars to life through dark, comedic monologues, interwoven with characters he's encountered while working and drinking in pre-Rudy Giuliani Brooklyn and Manhattan. A Life Behind Bars is directed by multi-award-winning performer/director Tanya Moberly, also based in New York City. This is Ruth's first appearance since the Covid 19 shutdown.

The Rustic Theatre is located at 54290 N. Circle Drive in Idyllwild, CA. All shows are at 8pm. Price is $20 in advance $25 day of the show. **Please Note: A Life Behind Bars has frank language and mature themes.

For tickets, please visit: www.rustictheatre.com/live-events.

The Rustic Theatre & Entertainment Center Phone: (951) 659-2747

Described as a "tour-de-force black comedy," A Life Behind Bars has performed to sold-out houses in Los Angeles, where it won the Producer's Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe, and in New York City where Ruth took home a Bistro Award for Outstanding Solo Play, the 2018 Best Spoken Word Artist award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, and the winner for Best Autobiographical Show at the 2016 United Solo Festival which propelled Ruth into a year-long run at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2017. In 2020, Ruth was a recipient of the Jeremy O. Harris Pet Project Grant.