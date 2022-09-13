Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dan Ruth to Bring A LIFE BEHIND BARS to The Rustic Theatre in October

A Life Behind Bars is an unapologetic and transcendent tale of what can happen when you move to New York City to reach for the stars but grab for the bottle instead.

Register for Palm Springs News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Dan Ruth to Bring A LIFE BEHIND BARS to The Rustic Theatre in October

New York City actor/bartender, Dan Ruth, will bring his critically acclaimed A Life Behind Bars to The Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild, CA for two performances on October 14th and 15th 2022 at 8pm.

Fermented in over two decades of working and surviving in the dive bars and seedy haunts of 1990's New York City, A Life Behind Bars is an unapologetic and transcendent tale of what can happen when you move to New York City to reach for the stars but grab for the bottle instead. Dan Ruth brings A Life Behind Bars to life through dark, comedic monologues, interwoven with characters he's encountered while working and drinking in pre-Rudy Giuliani Brooklyn and Manhattan. A Life Behind Bars is directed by multi-award-winning performer/director Tanya Moberly, also based in New York City. This is Ruth's first appearance since the Covid 19 shutdown.

The Rustic Theatre is located at 54290 N. Circle Drive in Idyllwild, CA. All shows are at 8pm. Price is $20 in advance $25 day of the show. **Please Note: A Life Behind Bars has frank language and mature themes.

For tickets, please visit: www.rustictheatre.com/live-events.

The Rustic Theatre & Entertainment Center Phone: (951) 659-2747

Described as a "tour-de-force black comedy," A Life Behind Bars has performed to sold-out houses in Los Angeles, where it won the Producer's Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe, and in New York City where Ruth took home a Bistro Award for Outstanding Solo Play, the 2018 Best Spoken Word Artist award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, and the winner for Best Autobiographical Show at the 2016 United Solo Festival which propelled Ruth into a year-long run at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2017. In 2020, Ruth was a recipient of the Jeremy O. Harris Pet Project Grant.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 8, 2022

Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.
SIMPLY BARBRA Starring Steven Brinberg Returns to OSCAR'S in Palm Springs This MonthSIMPLY BARBRA Starring Steven Brinberg Returns to OSCAR'S in Palm Springs This Month
September 7, 2022

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Award-winning singer and actor returns with “SIMPLY BARBRA - ” to Oscar's (125 E Tahquitz Canyon Way #108  Palm Springs, CA 92262)  on Thursday, September 22 and Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!
September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.
LBP Studio Opens THE REVOLUTIONISTS This WeekendLBP Studio Opens THE REVOLUTIONISTS This Weekend
August 31, 2022

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, Caribbean rebel Marianne Angelle, assassin Charlotte Corday, and former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.