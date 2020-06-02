Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre Presents Theatre Thursdays with Leslie Tinnaro

Article Pixel Jun. 2, 2020  
Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre Presents Theatre Thursdays with Leslie Tinnaro

Broadway veteran Leslie Tinnaro will perform an evening of blockbuster Broadway favorites in her cabaret, "My Heart Took Flight." You'll be charmed by Leslie's passion, love, and stories of Broadway, while she sings the music of some of her favorite composers and lyricists, accompanied by pianist and musical director Jeffrey Lesser. Enjoy the music of My Fair Lady, Evita, Gypsy, The Sound of Music, Ragtime, She Loves Me, Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Thursday, June 4th at 6 pm (PST)

Join this free online cabaret concert with the wonderful Leslie Tinnaro, who CVRep audiences may remember from her performance as Pauline in Ballroom.

Click HERE to register


Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Palm Springs Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces HOW TO BUILD YOUR OWN THEATRE
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!