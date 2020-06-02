Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre Presents Theatre Thursdays with Leslie Tinnaro

Broadway veteran Leslie Tinnaro will perform an evening of blockbuster Broadway favorites in her cabaret, "My Heart Took Flight." You'll be charmed by Leslie's passion, love, and stories of Broadway, while she sings the music of some of her favorite composers and lyricists, accompanied by pianist and musical director Jeffrey Lesser. Enjoy the music of My Fair Lady, Evita, Gypsy, The Sound of Music, Ragtime, She Loves Me, Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Thursday, June 4th at 6 pm (PST)

Join this free online cabaret concert with the wonderful Leslie Tinnaro, who CVRep audiences may remember from her performance as Pauline in Ballroom.

Click HERE to register

