BROADWAY MUSICAL LECTURE SERIES AT CV REPERTORY …ENCORE!

Glenn Rosenblum returns to Coachella Valley Repertory with his six week course. His extensive knowledge of musicals and the history of their development is something he has been cataloguing and critiquing since hearing his first musical album on his parents record player as a child. He developed a series of lectures spanning musical history from 1959 (the year he was born) through 1977. Many of Broadway's greatest hits fell in this time period - making his lectures poignant and educational for all musical lovers.

Glenn is currently appearing at the Coachella Valley Repertory in the newly revised production of the Broadway musical BALLROOM as Moe, running through February 16, 2020. He was last seen at the Coachella Valley Repertory in CHESS ('Walter'). New York Credits include Off- Broadway's The Rise of David Levinsky and Lucky Lucy with Blythe Danner. Regional credits include Cabaret ('Emcee'), Guys and Dolls ('Nathan Detroit'), Man of La Mancha ('Barber') and Little Shop of Horrors ('Seymour'). He is also a member of Los Angeles' Musical Theatre Guild which is comprised of the finest musical theatre artists in the Los Angeles area, producing staged concert readings (book in hand) of Broadway's forgotten gems and undiscovered treasures including, Mame, Zorba, Minnie's Boys and Promises, Promises and The Pajama Game. Glenn holds a Bachelor Arts degree in theatre from The School of Theatre, Film and Television at UCLA, and has attended USC and Hofstra University. His recent Broadway Musical lectures and one man cabaret show, "Glenn Rosenblum is the Musical Man" have been presented for the past several years all around the globe on the prestigious cruise line, Crystal Cruises, as well as the Rockwell-Table and Stage in Los Angeles to rave reviews..

Special Guests including Ilene Graff and Anthony Marciona (see below for details)

Class meets Tuesdays 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

February 4, 11, 18, 25, March 3, 10

Cost: $180 for all 6 weeks or $35 per lecture

Here is the complete list of topics that will be covered during this lecture series.

FEB 4 Broadway Musical Blockbusters from Gypsy to Hello, Dolly! Anthony Marciona of Broadway's ZORBA and GYPSY with Angela Lansbury joins Glenn Rosenblum for a special discussion, sharing memories

A tuneful look at the pioneer movements of Broadway's 1960's and 1970's eras through rare clips, photos, live performance and obsessive fan insight!

FEB 11 Broadway Musical Groundbreakers from Fiddler on the Roof to Hair....Ilene Graff of the Tony Award Winning I LOVE MY WIFE joins Glenn Rosenblum for a special discussion sharing memories

We will explore a VIP view of Broadway's hottest tickets in the 1960's and 1970's, long before, Hamilton, The Musical. Which favorite musicals do you love that have crossed boundaries and burst upon the scene? Through videos, pictures and live performance we will explore and celebrate BROADWAY!

FEB 18 Broadway Musical Showstoppers from The Impossible Dream to Send in the Clowns

Glenn Rosenblum salutes the memorable songs that made Broadway sing and offers a tribute to the composers who changed the ear of Musical Theatre. Remember when you used to be able to leave the theatre "humming" the songs!? Through videos, pictures and live performance....Let's take a journey, together, down memory lane and share our favorite songs in a lively discussion that will leave you whistling a happy tune when you leave!

FEB 25 Broadway Musical Diva Series.....Angela Lansbury, The Lady and her Legacy

Explore the career of multi award winning star Angela Lansbury. Through videos and pictures, we'll explore how this movie actress transformed herself from the cinema (Gaslight, Manchurian Candidate) to the toast of Broadway as a bona-fide Musical Theatre Star (Mame, Sweeney Todd) It is a grand lesson in the art of reinvention!

MARCH 3 Broadway Musical Composer Series...The Art of Writing Solo...Cole Porter and Jerry Herman

Explore the Broadway Musicals of two men who wrote BOTH Music and Lyrics. Through rare videos, photos and live performance, we will present a revealing look at these two master composers and discuss their work including Anything Goes, Kiss Me Kate, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles.

MARCH 10 Broadway Musicals, A Theatrical Smorgasboard from Bye, Bye Birdie to Hamilton

Glenn Rosenblum serves tempting tales of the musical kitchen with ingredients including a gyrating teen idol and a rapping Congressman. We'll also explore Broadway Musicals as seen and heard on Television. Who can forget seeing shows like The Ed Sullivan Show and Hollywood Palace and being able to see the latest shows on the New York Stage no matter where you were living at the time! Through rare video clips and live performance, we will explore how Broadway Musicals were brought into our living rooms every night on Television!





