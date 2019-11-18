Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE!

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that Peppa Pig's Adventure!, one of the most successful family theater tours in history, is coming to the Center next May. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22, at 10 am They will be available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com

In Peppa Pig's Adventure!, Peppa Pig gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to jump and play in.

The live stage show recently celebrated its 400th performance and has sold more than 600,000 tickets to date. The wildly adored brand for preschoolers and their parents reached a new level of popularity this summer with the release of Peppa's first album and the internet buzzed with a series of Peppa Pig memes. Celebrities from Nicky Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to rappers Lil Nas X and Iggy Azalea, and even Princess Charlotte are among die-hard fans.

Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr.

Tickets start at $47

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





