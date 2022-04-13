SHAKESPEARE'S WILL Comes to the Gladstone This Month; New Dates Announced!

Best-laid plans! The dates for Bear & Co.'s production of Vern Thiessen's Shakespeare's Will starring Ottawa's own Eleanor Crowder at The Gladstone have shifted. The production will open in the newly reroofed Gladstone a week later than planned: The show now runs April 20 through May 7.

He's a kid, a dreamer, a writer!

She's older, headstrong, brave enough for two.

Now he's dead, and you get to learn the truth . . . the story of marriage to Wm. Shakespeare.

Told by Anne Hathaway, in today's English, by Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen.

"Well known in Ottawa as a director, I'd like to see more of Crowder as an actor as well." -Brian Carroll, Apt613 Theatre Review "King Lear at The Gladstone"

Health and safety measures: Attendees will be asked to show proof of full vaccination, and must remain masked unless actively sipping a drink. Distanced seating is guaranteed for this show. A video recording will be available for streaming as of April 27 through May 11.

Eleanor Crowder remounts a staging originally directed by Diana Fajrajsl. David Magladry is stage manager and lighting designer. The show is produced by Eleanor Crowder and Rachel Eugster.

April 20--May 7, 2022

Evening shows Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30

Matinees on most Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:30

Video recording available to stream April 27--May 11.

Tickets can be purchased at The Gladstone: https://www.thegladstone.ca/shakespeares-will/