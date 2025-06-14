 tracking pixel
Review: Martin Dockery's 1 SMALL LIE at Odd Box During Ottawa Fringe Festival

A utterly enthralling story; I expect 1 Small Lie to be a contender for Best of Fest this year, so get tickets early to avoid disappointment.

By: Jun. 14, 2025
Review: Martin Dockery's 1 SMALL LIE at Odd Box During Ottawa Fringe Festival Image
Martin Dockery is a master storyteller. With a self deprecating humour, sincerity and charisma, Dockery’s shows are always a must-see for me. A staple on the fringe circuit now for years, Dockery has mastered his technique. He begins with a narrative detailing an everyday, ordinary activity which, with 1 Small Lie, takes the form of a simple evening stroll. The story then evolves into an increasingly incredulous series of events.

In 1 Small Lie, Dockery begins speaking casually, recounting his adventures in Montauk, New York, a place to which he retreated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, he takes the audience on a riveting journey where in which a deer, two mysterious disappearances, and a duffle bag stuffed with cash figure into the story, and Dockery exudes a frenetic energy as the tale unfolds.1 Small Lie Poster

1 Small Lie is accompanied by a soundtrack that is precisely 58.8 minutes long, and Dockery uses floor lamps with varying heights that provide ambient light that shifts with the story’s settings, as well as a portable speaker used to simulate a storm.

To disclose any more information about the show would give away too much of its plot, but suffice it to say that as usual, Dockery has crafted a story that will enthrall you for the entire hour. I fully expect 1 Small Lie to be a contender for Best of Fest this year, so make sure you get your tickets early to avoid disappointment. If, after seeing 1 Small Lie, you still want more, Dockery is also presenting the two-person play, The Bunker, this year.

See Martin Dockery in 1 Small Lie at Odd Box through June 21. Click the link below to purchase tickets or click here to see other shows on the 2025 Ottawa Fringe menu.



