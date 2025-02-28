Review: Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's FABLES at the National Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fables is a co-production between the National Arts Centre and Montreal’s Compagnie Virginie Brunelle that is presented as a series of tableaux, where embattled women become larger than life in their grandeur, strength, and resilience.

Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's Fables. Photo by David Wong.

The opening scene shows interactions among the dancers; they perform battle while simultaneously embracing each other, as the tension rhythmically pushes them together before pulling them apart again. Their interactions are fleeting, linked together only for the briefest moment before moving on to the next individual, failing to forge any kind of meaningful connection. In the centre of it all is a man who wields a phallic rod attached to a microphone as a weapon. When he falls from power, he is stripped of his rod and his own vulnerability becomes exposed to the audience.

The theme of female empowerment is especially evident in the tableau where a bride is seemingly forced into a loveless marriage. Her wedding gown threatens to consume her, twisting and pulling her towards and then away from the groom over and over again. Ultimately, she rises, almost supernaturally, above the stage. From within her billowing gown, she gives birth to a nearly endless series of dancers who emerge, naked, wriggling, and writhing upon the stage. The mother/bride’s screams resonate with both anguish and power.

Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's Fables. Photo by David Wong.

Another tableau shows a constrained woman; her forceful movements indicating rebellion against those holding her back. She eventually emerges at the forefront, triumphant and victorious.

In the final scene, the dancers strive to find a common rhythm and move as one. At a time where a dystopian future seems more likely than ever before, Fables’ conclusion is a welcome reprieve; the dancers’ glittering costumes (designed by Elen Ewing) and cohesion seemingly represent hope for a brighter future.

Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's Fables. Photo by David Wong.

Fables’ perpetual motion makes it feel as though there are far more than ten dancers on stage (dancers: Marie Eve Quilicot, Nicholas Bellefleur, Sophie Breton, Alexandre Carlos, Chi Long, Milan Panet-Gagnon, Marine Rixhon, Peter Trosztmer, Lucie Vigneault, and Evelynn Yan). The play with lighting is exquisite (designed by Martin Labrecque), casting deep shadows and illuminating the dancers, creating a heightened sense of drama throughout the piece. The memorable original piano score accompanying Fables, Femme-Monument, is performed live on stage by its composer, Laurier Rajotte.

On the surface, Fables is a masterful showcase of form and expression. Its abstract tableaux leave Fables somewhat open to interpretation, but Brunelle provides the audience with an opportunity for reflection and introspection. Fables feels distinctly Montréalais and, if nothing else, it should evoke a sense of pride in the magnitude of the talent on our Canadian stages.

Fables was presented as part of NAC Dance’s 2024-2025 season. Click here for more information on upcoming events.

Reader Reviews