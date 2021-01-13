Great Canadian Theatre Company Presents TARRAGON ACOUSTIC - IT'S ALL TRUE

Great Canadian Theatre Company will present Tarragon Acoustic - It's All True. Performances take place January 14 - 28, 2021.

The company has partnered with Tarragon Theatre to give GCTC patrons access to Tarragon Acoustic, a series of audio versions of iconic Canadian plays, written, directed and performed by some of the best artists working in Canada today. Produced in association with PlayME Podcast's Laura Mullin and Chris Tolley

It's All True is by Jason Sherman and directed by Richard Rose.

New York 1937. Art and politics collide when the government padlocks the doors of the theatre on the opening night of Marc Blitzstein's The Cradle Will Rock. The director, Orson Welles, marches the actors and most of the audience down Seventh Avenue and finds another theatre, and in one brilliant stroke makes theatre history.

It's All True was nominated for the 2000 Governor General's Literary Award. Among Jason's many other plays Three in the Back, Two in the Head, which was also produced by Tarragon, won the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama in 1995. Jason Sherman was playwright-in-residence at Tarragon from 1992-1999.

It's All True was first produced at Tarragon in January 1999.

When It's All True goes live on January 14 at 8pm, you'll get an email with a link and password to the Tarragon Acoustic portal, where you can listen to the audio play.

Simply click the link and enter the password provided. Remember to enjoy It's All True before January 28, 2021 at 11:59pm, at which point it will no longer be available.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.