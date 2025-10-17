ABRAHAM LINCOLN GOES TO THE THEATRE Opens Great Canadian Theatre Company Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Canadian Theatre Company will open its 25-26 Season with Abraham Lincoln Goes to the Theatre - from award-winning French-Canadian Playwright Larry Tremblay, in translation by Chantal Bilodeau. Running October 28 - November 9 at the Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre, Abraham Lincoln Goes to the Theatre is directed by GCTC Artistic Director Sarah Kitz, and is brought to life by a trio of local actors: Drew Moore, Peter James Haworth & Vincent Leblanc-Beaudoin.

“Imagine if Christopher Nolan made a comedy!” says director Sarah Kitz. “This show gives you the feeling of being on the ride of a great cerebral thriller, but with characters who have been stolen out of a comedy. It's a fever dream, an intricate puzzle, and a full-on laugh riot that goes bad. Don't expect a historical drama.”

Abraham Lincoln Goes to the Theatre is a darkly funny puzzle box of a show about celebrity, theatre, reality, impossible love and the true face of America. When John Wilkes Booth, a well-known stage actor, shot Abraham Lincoln during a performance in April of 1865, he kidnapped reality and transformed it into theatre. Generations later, Mark Killman, a feared but much-admired director, hires two actors to bring Lincoln's assassination to the stage. The actors play comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, while Killman plays Lincoln as a wax figure.

Larry Tremblay – a playwright, poet, novelist, and essayist – has authored nearly forty books. His works are known for their dreamlike and fantastical qualities, paired with sharp, vivid imagery and rhythmic precision.Tremblay was a finalist in 2008 and in 2011 for the Siminovitch Prize in Theatre and was a four-time nominee for the Governor General's Award.

Chantal Bilodeau is a playwright, translator, and the founding artistic director of the New York-based Arts & Climate Initiative. Her translations include over twenty plays by contemporary playwrights.

Abraham Lincoln Goes to the Theatre will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. New this season, evening performances begin at 7:30 PM.