WICKED Will Hold Open Call For Broadway and Touring Companies in Orlando

The Broadway and National Touring Companies of Wicked will hold an open casting call for singers and dancers in Orlando next month.

According to a casting notice, the company is seeking dancers who sing, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, who have strong ballet/jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's edgy contemporary choreography, for ensemble roles. AND singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and a wide vocal range, for principal and ensemble roles. Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome to attend.

The open call will take place Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 South Magnolia Ave. Orlando, FL 32801).

Potential callbacks will occur on June 7.

