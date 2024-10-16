Josh Gad, Titus Burgess & More to Narrate Disney's 2024 Candlelight Processional in EPCOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Gad, Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Titus Burgess, and more will serve as 2024 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession in EPCOT.

The extensive list of readers also includes Chrissy Metz, Nico Santosi, Brendan Fraser, Ralph Macchio, Gary Sinise, Pat Sajak, Gloria Estefan, Edward James Olmos, Sterling K Brown, and Jodi Benson. Check out the schedules for each reader below!

Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by an orchestra and massed choir.

Lineup of Readers For 2024

Josh Gad: Nov. 29-30

Nico Santos: Dec. 1-2

Chrissy Metz: Dec. 3-5

Whoopi Goldberg: Dec. 6-7

Titus Burgess: Dec. 8-10

Brendan Fraser: Dec. 11-12

Ralph Macchio: Dec. 13-24

Gary Sinise: Dec. 15-16

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 17-18

Pat Sajak: Dec. 19-21

Gloria Estefan: Dec. 22-23

Edward James Olmos: Dec. 24-26

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26

Sterling K Brown Dec. 27-28

Jodi Benson: Dec. 29-30

Disney has revealed that this year, showtimes have changed to 5:00 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. This year marks the Burgess, Santos, and Macchio's first times narrating the procession. The Candlelight Processional is included with the standard Epcot admission. Dining packages for the event will go onsale on October 29. Visitors will also be able to enjoy 15 holiday-themed kitchens, as well as experience different cultural traditions, such as meeting the Barn Santa in the Norway pavilion or Le Befana in Italy.

Gad is known for his roles on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Gutenberg! The Musical, in addition to his onscreen and voice roles which include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the Frozen franchise, and more. Mel Brooks is an EGOT winner who created the Broadway musicals The Producers and Young Frankenstein, based on his films.

Tituss Burgess is a Broadway performer whose credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls, and Moulin Rouge! He also appeared onscreen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and in the second season of Apple TV+'s musical parody series Schmigadoon! He will lend his voice to the upcoming animated musical Spellbound, which releases on Netflix in November.

Known for iconic roles such as Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother," Neil Patrick Harris is a five-time Emmy Award®-winner, with notable guest appearances on such shows as "American Horror Story" and "Glee." Among many theatrical credits, he won a Tony Award® for his performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. He was recently seen in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.