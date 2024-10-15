Garden Theatre Closure Leaves Patrons Without Refunds & Youth Productions Without Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The abrupt closure of the Garden Theatre has left patrons without refunds for pre-purchased tickets and season subscriptions, as the nonprofit organization cites "insurmountable" financial challenges. The shutdown also halts ongoing youth productions, impacting local children and the wider community.

According to a statement posted on the theatre's website, there are "no funds available for refunds" for season subscriptions, individual tickets, gift cards, credits, or donations. The notice advises patrons that their purchases "may be considered a tax-deductible donation" and suggests consulting a tax advisor.

The Garden Theatre, which opened in 2008 in a restored 1935 venue, had been a cultural hub in West Orange County for 16 years. The organization sold season subscriptions for its 2023-2024 lineup but will not complete the season or host any final performances.

"Garden Theatre, Inc. has closed due to financial challenges that have proven insurmountable and is not able to present any further performances," the statement reads.

The closure has also disrupted youth productions, including a rendition of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" involving about 40 children. Parents are now rallying to ensure the show goes on. Jen Scraper, a parent of one of the cast members, launched a crowdfunding campaign that has raised over $8,400 toward an $18,000 goal to cover licensing costs and support unpaid directors.

"Your money will help cover licensing costs for the show and support the directors who were suddenly not being compensated for their hard work on this production," Scraper wrote on the fundraising page.

Additionally, Young Star Musical Theatre, a local educational program, is stepping in to assist. The organization will host about two dozen homeschooled children who were rehearsing for a production of "Willy Wonka" at the Garden Theatre. Managing Director Lexy Shepherd-Cizek stated that they aim to stage the show by the end of the year and are gathering necessary costumes and props.

The City of Winter Garden, which owns the historic theatre building, expressed surprise at the sudden closure. City Manager Jon C. Williams stated that the city was not notified in advance and is "looking into the legalities and ramifications of the closure." He added that the theatre is an important cultural resource and that the building will remain intact as a performance venue.

"The City did not have a role in the Theatre’s decision to close its doors," Williams said. "What is certain is that the Garden Theatre is an important cultural resource for Winter Garden and Central Florida."

The Garden Theatre's closure leaves unanswered questions about the future of the venue and the fate of its creditors. The organization's website states that any remaining funds are "already committed to pay creditors of the theatre," and that it is not accepting further donations or pledges.

Local producer Jessica Huckabey has expressed interest in taking over operations. Representing Central Florida Stages, a nonprofit she founded, Huckabey stated that her team is ready to "come in and keep the building operational" and is working on a business plan to present to the city.