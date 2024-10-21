Orlando Fringe Announces Return Of FESTN4 4-Day Winter Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Fringe has announced the return of its recurring 4-day winter festival FESTN4 returning to Fringe ArtSpace on January 8-12, 2025.

FESTN4 bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe's annual May festival's patrons, offering a reduced, more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location.

Unlike the May Festival, FESTN4 is curated, featuring more than 20 shows available for patrons over four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances, including popular works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists and brand-new creatives scouted from the national and international Fringe circuit.

2025 FESTN4 will present the following shows:

(Complete schedule to be announced pre-festival at www.orlandofringe.org.)

LOCAL

· The Swiss Family Robinson (Andrew Heidorn Productions)

· Psych! A Diagnostic Stand-Up Therapy Comedy Show (LeCours Productions)

· VersUS (Play the Moment)

· Then, Eve (The World of Billie Jane)

· Clingstone (Orchid World Productions)

· The Seekers and the Song (Citrus Music)

· The Evolution of a Broken Heart (Michelina Moen)

· Your Mom's in my Top 8: A Pop-Punk Celebration (God's Favorite Productions)

NATIONAL

· 7 Minutes in Kevin (Dad's Garage) – Atlanta, GA

· Yallmark (Dad's Garage) – Atlanta, GA

· UnTrueBadour! 2.0 (Paul Strickland Presents) – Covington, KY

· Beth & Mark's BIG BANG! (The Show Must Go On..... Or Should It?) (Beth Marshall Presents & Big Bang Buffet) – Idaho Springs, CO

· There's Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus (Soaring Solo Studios) – Los Angeles, CA

· The Light Bringer (Light Bringer Productions) – Lutz, FL

· The Chase: A Light Bringer Story (Light Bringer Productions) – Lutz, FL

· Furniture Boys (Furniture Boys) – New York City, NY

· suff(rage) (Lauren Bone Noble) – Oxford, MS

· The COWbaret: An UDDERly Unhinged Bovine Variety Show (Amica Hunter) – Portland, OR

INTERNATIONAL

· Nuit (Trip the Light Theatre Collective) – Ottawa, Ontario

· Colonial Circus - A Hysterical Show On The History Of Colonization (Culture Opus Inc.) – Toronto, Ontario

· Erika the Red (Monster Theatre) - Vancouver, British Columbia

FESTN4 will also bring back Fringe favorites: FESTN4 Teaser Show, Fringe AfterDark: WTF(ringe) Cabaret, a Fringe produced late night show, FESTN4 KIDS, Orlando Fringe for kids and families, and for visual arts lovers, an Arts Market presented by Visual Fringe where patrons can meet the artists, witness them create and purchase items (of which 100% of the sales are returned to the artist) and FESTN4 Awards. Plus, the Fringe ArtSpace bar and concessions will be open and available between shows.

All FESTN4 shows are 70 minutes or less and are $15, with the exception of FESTN4 KIDS shows that are free – $5. All FESTN4 goers must also get a button ($3) to attend all shows.

“We cannot wait for the exciting return of FESTN4!”, says Orlando Fringe Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead. “This is a very special festival because we proudly curate it. Last year's FESTN4 was a huge success all around, and we are delivering another incredible lineup for FESTN4 2025. From more Fringe fan favorites to new Fringey voices, FESTN4 provides a great taste of the wonder of Fringe and gets everyone excited for the big May Festival. We look forward to seeing the amazing Fringe family at ArtSpace this January!”

Experience FESTN4 from January 8 – January 12, 2025 at Fringe ArtSpace located at 54 W. Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, Florida 32801. For the complete schedule of FESTN4, parking information and to purchase tickets, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

