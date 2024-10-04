Valerie Tyson Headlines Soulful Sundays at Historic Ali Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare for an evening of music as Valerie Tyson performs at Soulful Sundays. Join in on October 13, 2024 at 6 pm as “South Florida’s queen of soul,” delivers a performance that is smooth, sultry, expressive and refined. Pompano Beach Arts’ premiere showcase of R&B, soul, gospel and funk is held at the Historic Ali Cultural Center. Tickets are priced at $10, available exclusively online. No tickets will be sold at the door, so be sure to secure your spot early to enjoy this soul-nourishing experience. For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“We are always excited to welcome Valerie Tyson to our stage. Valerie’s performances not only honor her musical influences but also highlight her distinctive voice and artistic vision. Simply put, we can’t get enough of her incredible talent,” said Ty Tabing, Director of the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts.

Tyson is a powerhouse vocalist known for “her flame-thrower vocals that threaten to burn the joint down” (Miami Herald) and her ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic presence. With influences from R&B legends like Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight, she has established herself as a sought-after performer in South Florida and beyond. Throughout her career, Tyson has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music industry. She has opened shows for legendary acts such as Al Green, Janet Jackson, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Her impressive resume also includes performances at prestigious events like Jazz in the Gardens in Miami, where she showcased her talents as a featured local artist.

