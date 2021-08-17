Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - LIVE ON STAGE Returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios

The show has been reworked to eliminate close contact between performers.

Aug. 17, 2021 Â 

'Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage' has officially returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios after being closed for 16 months due to COVID-19, WDW Magic reports. The show has been reworked to eliminate close contact between performers.

Below, check out a video of the full first performance back!

'Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage' will be performed daily at 11am, 1 pm, 2pm, 4pm and 5pm. It is an outdoor production, but masks are still required following the latest Walt Disney World health and safety requirements.

Read more on WDW Magic.

