VIDEO: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - LIVE ON STAGE Returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios

'Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage' has officially returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios after being closed for 16 months due to COVID-19, WDW Magic reports. The show has been reworked to eliminate close contact between performers.

Below, check out a video of the full first performance back!

'Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage' will be performed daily at 11am, 1 pm, 2pm, 4pm and 5pm. It is an outdoor production, but masks are still required following the latest Walt Disney World health and safety requirements.

