Todd Allen Long Performs New Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse This Month

To start off the new year in 2025, a beloved member of The Winter Park Playhouse team, Todd Allen Long, takes to the cabaret stage at the theatre to perform his solo cabaret - Onstage and Backstage - in the Spotlight Cabaret Series, January 29 and 30, 2025. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Join Todd as he takes audiences on a journey through his past 20 years of performances at The Winter Park Playhouse! Audiences will enjoy songs from his dozens of performances on stage and delight in his funny stories of the antics backstage and in the Box Office! The evening will include both Broadway showtunes and popular standards from Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, The Gershwins, Rodgers and Hart and many more!

Todd Allen Long holds a B.S. in Music Education from Penn State University. He has been performing at The Winter Park Playhouse since 2004 and joined the staff at the theatre in 2009. Todd also worked professionally in project management for such organizations as the U.S. Embassy (Indonesia), the American Pharmacists Association, Reebok and Central Square Technologies.

With over 35 years of experience as a professional singer and actor, Todd has performed, directed and produced for a variety of theatres up and down the eastern seaboard including The Victorian Lyric Opera Company, The Washington Savoyards, Fiddlehead Theatre Company, The Sudbury Savoyards, Theatre Factory and others. He has also performed at the Central Florida theme parks, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

Some of Todd's most memorable Playhouse mainstage performances include Dames At Sea, I Love A Piano, I Got Rhythm, Anything Cole, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical), Forever Plaid, How To Marry A Divorced Man and Breakin' Up Is Hard To Do among many others!

"Todd is wonderful and always puts on a great cabaret!! This will be a highly entertaining evening full of great music and funny anecdotes from Playhouse history! Don't miss it!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday February 14 through Monday February 17, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday February 14, 2025 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

