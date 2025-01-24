The Winter Park Playhouse to Hold Auditions for 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Winter Park Playhouse will hold annual auditions for its 2025-2026 Series of Musicals and the 8th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Avenue, Suite C, Winter Park, FL 32789. Please call (407) 645-0145 to schedule an audition time.

For the list of productions and a detailed character breakdown with vocal ranges, visit

www.winterparkplayhouse.org , click on “Get involved” and “Auditions.”

The Playhouse is seeking professional Equity (O.A.T. Category 4 Contract for Mainstage Musicals & Staged Reading Contract for the Festival) & Non-Equity musical theatre performers. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. Housing is not provided.

Audition requirements:

Prepare 16-32 bars of an up-tempo and a ballad (classic musical theatre pieces preferred) and a one-minute comic monologue.

Bring sheet music in your key - an accompanist will be provided. No tapes or CDs permitted.

Bring two non-returnable headshots and resumes.

Members of Actor’s Equity are asked to bring their Membership ID to the audition.

For shows requiring dancing, combinations will be taught at the call-backs in March.

The Winter Park Playhouse is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to providing a respectful, safe workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to celebrating all dimensions of diversity and ensuring that everyone feels a sense of inclusion and belonging. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status, parental status, genetic information, political affiliation or any other basis as protected by law.

Comments