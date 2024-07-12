The Orlando Fringe & Tampa Fringe Say They Will Give Up Grants if DeSantis Restores Arts Funding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hamilton Spectator has reported that The Orlando Fringe and Tampa Fringe stated they would give up their grants if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis restores the $32 million in state funding he cut off for more than 600 Florida arts groups.

The Orlando festival had been set to receive $70,500, and the Tampa festival was set to receive $7,500 before the veto.

Read the festivals' open letter to DeSantis below:

Dear Governor DeSantis,



Like you, we the Orlando and Tampa Fringe festivals care greatly about the citizens of Florida. Given that common ground, we hope that you read this letter with an open mind and fully consider the proposal below.

We assume you did not veto the funding of science centers, aquariums, operas, zoos, children’s programs, and other arts and culture programming lightly, and that much of what has transpired since the June 27th press conference is a misunderstanding. One of the goals of this letter, then, is to clear up some of those misunderstandings.



First, it is important to note that Fringe Festivals are performing arts festivals. We absolutely are not sexual festivals. The genres of performance range widely, but typically include storytelling, theatre, improvisation, circus, dance, comedy, etc. We diligently watch for age appropriateness and ensure that a show with adult content is age-rated accordingly. Through content indicators such as age, we empower our guests to make informed decisions and self-curate their experiences. No one is ever forced or coerced to see a show against their will.



Equally important is the distinction between uncensored and unlawful. Our festivals are uncensored, not unlawful. While a fraction of the work at our festivals *could be adults only, we and the artists operate within the law, including decency requirements. We say *could because Fringe artists are selected through a lottery-type drawing, thus it is literally the luck of the draw as to whether adult content is a part of these festivals. We as festival producers do not put our thumb on the selection scale though we proudly provide a platform for any and all artists to share their work.



Second, it is important that Florida taxpayers understand that their tax dollars do not pay Fringe artists. Artists earn their income directly through ticket sales. In fact, 100% of an artist’s advertised ticket price is paid to that artist. Instead, taxpayer dollars help with office expenses, ADA accommodations, and staff salaries (i.e., tax paying Floridians).



More to that point, Florida’s arts & culture sector generates around $176M in State Tax Revenue; a 550% return on a $26M investment. It could be said, then, that the vetoed $32M is but a small reinvestment into the organizations that help generate significant earned income for the state. (Source: Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity (AEP6, 2022.))



Defunding Florida’s entire arts & culture sector because of Fringe Festivals, which account for just .002% of the vetoed $32M, is akin to canceling Florida’s entire sports industry based on an objection with one player on one team.

Read the full story HERE.

