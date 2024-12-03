Student Rush Tickets Available For Opera Orlando’s 4 LOST SANTAS and AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Student RUSH tickets have been announced for Opera Orlando’s production of 4 Lost Santas + Amahl and the Night Visitors this weekend, presented at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. RUSH tickets are discounted to $15 and will be available two hours before showtime at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities.

“The Opera continues to grow in popularity, particularly with the high school and college crowd,” said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando. “The student RUSH tickets offer students an affordable way to support the local arts and enjoy some incredible music and theater and this production in particular is the perfect way to get into the holiday mood.”

Individual tickets for 4 Lost Santas / Amahl and the Night Visitors start at just $49 and are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center’s Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 358-6603. Save 25% with code DEAL25 at check-out for Cyber Monday.

