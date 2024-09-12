Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS To Have Orlando Premiere At The Winter Park Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 2024- 2025 Series of Professional Musicals with its next Mainstage production of Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots - playing September 20 - October 19, 2024. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

This Orlando premiere features an extraordinary score by one of Broadway's biggest composers and Academy Award winner - Stephen Schwartz with a book by David Stern. Snapshots is a musical that incorporates over two dozen of Schwartz's beloved songs from Wicked, Pippen, Godspell, The Bakers Wife and more!

The professional cast includes Michael Drolet*, Mahalia Gronigan, Pedro Ka'awaloa, Charles Stevens*, Avianna Tato, and Melissa Whitworth*.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan* will direct, Christopher Leavy will music direct the production and The Playhouse band will accompany, with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass, Moles Randolph on guitars and Sam Forrest on percussion.

"An omnibus of previously published Stephen Schwartz songs (not trunk songs, mind you, but songs taken from formerly produced shows) has been incorporated into a bittersweet and charming but cloying new book by David Stern..." ~ Chicago Theatre Review

Ticket prices are $47 evenings, $45 senior evenings, $42 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Call for special group rates for 10 or more people.

To purchase tickets or for more information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org .

*Members Actors' Equity Association

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

