Spotlight: SNAPSHOTS at Winter Park Playhouse

On Tuesday evening, December 4, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, while a winter chill bit into passersby at the corner of Union Avenue and Marshall Avenue something big was heating up the studio of Sun Records on that very same corner. Sun Records founder and producer, Sam Phillips had brought together a group of young musicians who were just starting out on their long and storied careers, for that one night only, to jam together. At the time, that gathering may have been unremarkable, but looking back years later, Mr. Phillips called the group the “Million Dollar Quartet” – since it was made up of what would become some of the biggest names in Rock and Roll – Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley. And while the recordings of that night took many years to be released, audiences have the chance to witness the gathering for themselves on stage in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET – the latest musical offering at the Titusville Playhouse. And believe me - this gathering is electric, exciting and thrilling to witness.