Spotlight: SNAPSHOTS at Winter Park Playhouse

By: Sep. 12, 2024
Spotlight: SNAPSHOTS at Winter Park Playhouse Image
WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE- Winter Park FL - September 20 - October 13

This new musical features an outstanding score by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and incorporates over two dozen of his beloved songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and more! When married couple, Sue and Dan, discover a box of photographs they embark on a beautiful journey to the past, rediscovering their true love that remained hidden in a lifetime of Snapshots. 

Affiliated with Actors' Equity Association. 




