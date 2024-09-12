Spotlight: SNAPSHOTS at Winter Park Playhouse

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots - regional premiere at Winter Park Playhouse!
WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE- Winter Park FL - September 20 - October 13
This new musical features an outstanding score by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and incorporates over two dozen of his beloved songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and more! When married couple, Sue and Dan, discover a box of photographs they embark on a beautiful journey to the past, rediscovering their true love that remained hidden in a lifetime of Snapshots.
Affiliated with Actors' Equity Association.
