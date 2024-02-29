Spotlight: MANDY PATINKIN LIVE at Dr. Phillips Center

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive, presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.

“Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song.

Being Alive is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.