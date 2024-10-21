Spotlight: KELLI O'HARA at Bing Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Kelli O’Hara for a night of beloved Broadway classics including "To Build A Home," "Getting to Know You," and "This Nearly Was Mine" on the Bing Concert Hall stage on October 23. Don't miss your chance to see this star for one-night-only!



O'Hara is one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. She won a Tony award for her star turn in the New York revival of The King and I, as well as Grammy, Emmy, and Olivier nominations for her wide-ranging work including her role as Laura Brown in the Met Opera’s production of The Hours. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Tony nominations for Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, and The Light in the Piazza. Broadway's musical queen has also starred in Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

Comments