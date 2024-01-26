Spotlight: Apply for Summer Performing Arts With Juilliard

Ages 12-18: Apply for Summer Performing Arts With Juilliard

Jan. 26, 2024

Don't miss the February 15 deadline to apply for Summer Performing Arts With Juilliard in Orlando, Florida! These two-week intensives provide immersive training in five majors with Juilliard artist faculty at state-of-the-art facilities. Training includes technical studio classes, creative projects, artistic collaboration, and college-level coursework, allowing young artists ages 12-18 to dive into their passion. Explore your creative talents while connecting with peers from around the world, and make this summer one to remember.

Session 1: June 30–July 13 | Drama, Piano, Voice
Session 2: July 14–July 27 | Dance, Musical Theater

Students can apply for one or both sessions to spend either two or four weeks with Juilliard artist faculty.

Apply by February 15.

THE EXPERIENCE

Summer Performing Arts With Juilliard is led by Juilliard artist faculty and provides students with rigorous training to develop their technical skills and artistry. The program takes place at Windermere Preparatory School, a state-of-the-art school just outside of Orlando, Florida, that offers boarding, dining, evening activities, and an excursion to one of the local theme parks!

Our faculty design an experience that promotes healthy artistic growth in a supportive and passionate environment. Each day begins with mental and physical warm-up exercises before going into technique-building coursework and creative projects. Private lessons are offered in select majors, and students may also engage with other majors for interdisciplinary learning opportunities and a broader understanding of the performing arts. Each two-week session culminates with performances for friends and family.

Applications are due by February 15, 2024, with decisions sent out by March 1, 2024. All students must complete the online application and submit an audition video for consideration. Each major has different audition requirements, which can be reviewed here, or within the application.

LEARN MORE AND APPLY.

(Questions? Contact summerartsjuilliard.florida@nordanglia.com)




