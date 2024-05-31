The Studio Theatre Reveals The Cast of EXIT LAUGHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In July, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will open the second Summer Show of the 2024/2025 Season, with Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott.

Meet Connie, Leona, Millie, and Mary, a fabulous foursome akin to the Golden Girls. These sassy southern ladies have gathered for the past thirty years for giggles, gossip, and girl-time at their weekly bridge soiree. When Mary passes away the group wants to honor their dearly departed with one more unforgettable escapade. In a moment of spirited spontaneity, they decide to borrow her ashes from the funeral parlor for one last card game together. What follows is an evening filled with laughter, unexpected surprises, and a newfound appreciation for the joy of living life to the fullest. Have a cocktail with your friends and make a toast to life while you enjoy this hilarious heartwarming comedy that will have you dying from laughter.

Robin McGee* (Connie) is excited to be making her first appearance at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol! Robin was last seen as Eula Ebitts in The Coffin Maker, a world premiere at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre. Her previous role has been the one woman show The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer the civil rights activist. She began the role as Fannie at Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre in Atlanta and won the 2022 Suzi Bass Award for the role. She later closed the three-city tour as Fannie at Actors Theatre of Louisville, ending in Pittsburgh, PA with City Theatre performing at the August Wilson's African American Culture Center. Robin is also an accomplished voice-over actress and narrator of books on Audible. Robin is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association. You can visit her here: www.robinmcgeeperforms.com

KATHLEEN PULS ANDRADE (Leona) is thrilled to be back at The Studio Theatre. She recently appeared at The Studio in Angel Street and was nominated for a Broadway World award for her portrayal of Elizabeth. Before that, she appeared as Berthe in Pippin in Chicago, performed in Chicago and all over the US and Canada for 15 years as Mrs. O'Brien in several of the Late Nite Catechism sequels. Kathleen has also appeared in Chicago Med, Boss, Sheryl Still Single, Second City Works, and more on-camera work. She is also a voiceover and has been heard in numerous commercials and video games including Mortal Kombat X, 11, and 1 and Watchdogs. Visit www.kpandrade.com for more.

Kelly Holden Bashar* (Millie) was the woman everyone loved to hate when she played Martin Freeman's wife Pearl Nygaard in the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit miniseries Fargo on FX. Some of her other favorite credits include Scorpion, Speechless, Marlon, Parks and Recreation, and the film Thanks. Kelly has performed off Broadway in TWO's A CROWD with Rita Rudner. Regionally she has performed at Laguna Playhouse, Gary Marshall Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, and The Ford Amphitheatre. She most recently Played Mrs. Cratchit In A Christmas Carol at Orlando Shakes. Kelly is the co-writer of, (and portrayed "Pippin" in), the critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning play Fellowship! The Musical Parody of "The Fellowship of the Ring. Kelly is a highly sought after Improv teacher and coach. Kelly is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association.

The complete cast includes: Jada Griffin (Rachel Ann), Trevor Spence (Bobby), Rose Lamarre (Swing for Connie & Millie), Billie Thatcher (U/S for Leona), Abby Lamarre (U/S for Rachel Ann), and Easton J. Curtis (U/S for Bobby).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director, Anne Hering; Intimacy Director, Monica Long Tamborello; Choreographer, Adonus Mabry; Dialect Coach, Ginny Kopf; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Scenic Designer/ Props Design/ Set Dressing, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Kat Henwood; Sound Designer, Kimber King; Lighting Designer/ Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Managers, Leslie Becker and Mark Kirschenbaum; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Resident Production Stage Manager/ Deck Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/ Swing Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Resident Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Marketing Director, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Assistant, Jessica Nix, House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant House Managers, Nichole Pollack and Rachel Draker.

