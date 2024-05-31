Special Offer: 2 GREAT OFFERS at Goodspeed Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An offer from Goodspeed Musicals!

Take $10 off all remaining evening performances of The Mystery of Edwin Drood and A Complicated Woman.



Don't miss this great deal!

Take $10 off select seats for all evening performances thru June 2.

Valid on select seats, new purchases only, cannot be combined with any other offer, subject to availability, fees may apply.



Use code

BWW10



The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Now - June 2

The Goodspeed | East Haddam, CT

A hilarious musical comedy where the audience votes on the ending!

Buy Tickets: https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/Drood



A Complicated Woman

Now - June 2

The Terris Theatre | Chester, CT

Inspired by the life of John Kenley, a theatre legend who had to navigate the joy, pain and pitfalls of leading a double life.

Buy Tickets: https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/a-complicated-woman



